Which Commonwealth Games sponsors made the biggest impression?

The Commonwealth Games in Australia are now over, but there's still one more set of medals to hand out - for the event sponsors.

Brandwatch has provided PRWeek with data on Twitter mentions and impressions for the organisations listed as sponsors of Team England, Team Scotland and Team Wales.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, which oversees the games, had the most visibility, while national governing body Sport Scotland's online activities got a lot more visibility than its English and Welsh counterparts.

The subsequent games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2022 and is listed as a partner of Team England, got the most mentions but not as many impressions.

The private sector sponsor making the biggest impression was npower, which ran an offbeat campaign with Team England using comedian Mark Watson.

The fifteen sponsors and supporters who got more than 400,000 impressions on Twitter are below.

Brandwatch's data covers all public conversations in English on Twitter that mention an official Team England, Scotland or Wales sponsor (or dedicated campaign hashtag) alongside the Commonwealth Games between 1 and 17 April. The data includes tweets sent from sponsors' own accounts.



