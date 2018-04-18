Roku hires Brunswick's Eric Savitz as corp comms senior director

LOS GATOS, CA: Streaming platform Roku has hired Brunswick Group vet Eric Savitz as senior director of corporate communications.

Savitz started working in the newly created position at Roku on Monday. He reports to Tricia Mifsud, VP of communications for Roku.

Brunswick represented Roku for its September 2017 IPO. Savitz’s work on the account, as a Brunswick partner, led to the new position.

"We worked closely with [Roku’s] management team on the IPO, and media training, helping them on listing day, those kind of things," Savitz said. "So I was somewhat of a known quantity. I had a connection with [Mifsud] and knew they were looking for someone to do corporate comms."

While he’s now in-house, Savitz said much of his work for Roku will be similar to what he did for the company while at Brunswick. He explained that, as a publicly traded company, Roku’s comms needs are "different now and somewhat more complicated" than when it was a private company.

"Most of my work will be around corporate comms issues," he said. "I’m not really a product guy and they have someone to do internal comms and someone to do social. So it will be very much like the things I did for them when they were my client at Brunswick."

Savitz joined Brunswick as a partner in its San Francisco office in 2013.

Previously, he was a journalist for 29 years. He worked at Forbes as San Francisco bureau chief, and also held positions at Barron's, Smart Money, and The Industry Standard.