Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Mid-Sized Agency (gold): Citypress

In recent years, Citypress has married strong growth (fee income rose 15 per cent to £6.4m in 2017) with an enlightened approach to employee welfare – helping it win the top prize in its category two years in succession, as well as picking up the Organisational Health accolade.

Citypress, which boasts a relatively low staff turnover of nine per cent, continues to innovate. Changes in the past year include capacity planning, whereby staff workloads are ‘capacity planned’ for 80 per cent of available hours, leaving the rest of their time for personal development and training. In practice, this is tackling the problem of employees missing out on training sessions due to client demand.

Last year the agency introduced a career-development programme called 360, which focuses on assessing and developing the areas required for particular roles. Within each of the four competencies in the programme – skills, commercial, people, clients – there are five elements appropriate for the employee’s role. Assessment and feedback is given by at least two senior managers. In addition, every employee is allocated a trained development coach.

Other changes as a result of staff feedback include creating a peer group forum for account executives, introducing ‘balance days’ where all staff can work at least one day a month anywhere, ring-fencing time for pro bono and charity support, and enhancing the maternity policy. The latter increases with each year of service, peaking at 20 weeks on 90 per cent salary for employees of more than six years.

An impressive 25 per cent of operating profit is paid in staff bonuses, amounting to £400,000 per employee in 2016-17.

