Former Edelman capital markets head launches Profile Advisors

NEW YORK: Edelman veterans Rich Myers and Greg Marose have started their own agency, Profile Advisors, under the umbrella of Prosek Partners.

Billing itself as a boutique with high-touch counsel and services including capital markets PR and executive visibility, Profile also benefits from the offerings of Prosek, whose services include digital, creative, and employee engagement.

"We’re doing work, we have clients, we have an active pipeline, and the reception we’ve gotten in the marketplace has been extremely positive," Myers said. "A lot of firms, and they’re good firms, they play defense. We can play smart defense for our clients when needed, but our core offering is helping firms in the capital markets build a brand, not just defending one."

Myers, who is serving as managing partner, was previously GM of Edelman capital markets. The agency has a headcount of six, including Myers and Marose, who was previously VP of financial communications and capital markets at Edelman. Both Myers and Marose exited Edelman on March 23, Myers said.

The firm debuted at the start of April after a soft-launch period.

Financial details about the launch weren’t disclosed. Myers and Marose declined to comment on how the firm came to be or to name clients. Profile is advising a $4 billion bondholder group in Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, and it’s representing alternative asset managers seeking to influence Frontier Communications’ refinancing efforts, according to a source familiar with the efforts.

A Prosek spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Myers said he led the capital markets practice at Edelman for more than six years, building it from a team of four to 35 staffers. An Edelman spokesperson said Myers’ responsibilities have been absorbed into the New York and Chicago specialist teams.