Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Large Agency (bronze): Lansons

A multiple winner and finalist in the Best Places to Work Awards, Lansons offers a series of measures that rank it among UK PR's best employers. Judges also gave Lansons the Reward prize for its generous staff benefits.

Large Agency (100+ UK employees)

Bronze Winner: Lansons

Winner: Reward category

UK staff: 112

Ownership: Independent

The agency says partnerships are the bedrock of its culture, and 36 per cent of the team own a stake in the company.

Lansons says it offers genuine career opportunities, with 40 per cent of people at account director level and above having started out in junior roles. More than a quarter of the team were promoted last year.

The agency revamped training in response to staff feedback in 2017. New features include the Lansons Consultant, a skills guide; and Lansons Squared, a new training programme delivered by staff across the agency.

An impressive 25 per cent of profits are distributed to all staff in bonuses. To top it off, more than £2,000 per person is spent on the agency’s social budget.

