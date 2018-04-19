Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Large Agency (silver): FleishmanHillard Fishburn

FleishmanHillard Fishburn was created from the merger of two Omnicom agencies two years ago, and our judges felt the agency had emerged from the upheaval with a series of very decent staff benefits and a commitment to employee welfare.

Large Agency (100+ UK employees)
Silver winner: FleishmanHillard Fishburn
UK staff: 250
Ownership: Omnicom

Last year, FHF launched an employee brand campaign called ‘Listening Face’, a feedback scheme the agency says has led to a tenfold increase in employee benefits.

FHF offers many noteworthy initiatives for staff. The Passion Projects scheme lets them invest in something they are passionate about through the company; examples have ranged from taxidermy classes to tap dancing. The Boost wellness programme provides monthly massages and gym discounts alongside a day each month focused on wellbeing topics. Access to a financial adviser is another staff perk.

The agency will contribute a generous 10 per cent "or above" in a matched pension- contribution scheme.

FHF undertakes admirable work outside its own organisation to improve diversity in the sector as a whole. It partners CareerReady – a group that helps to put children from disadvantaged backgrounds on their career paths – offering comms support, hosting a PR masterclass and taking interns.

