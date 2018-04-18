GMP arms traffic officers with 'trauma teddies' to help comfort children at accident scenes

Greater Manchester Police has equipped its traffic police with teddies to help comfort traumatised young children at the scenes of road accidents.

The 'trauma teddies' campaign is intended to promote and humanise GMP's traffic team, highlighting how they deal with the needs and concerns of people at the scenes of road accidents, especially how they offer comfort and support to children and youngsters.

The campaign comprises three key messages — that traffic police will carry 'trauma teddies' from mid-April, that the welfare of children involved in collisions is of paramount importance and that the teddies have been donated by a local business.

The comms drive is targeted at road users and the wider population in Greater Manchester and is using an array of channels and platforms. A press release has been sent to traditional media and is available on the GMP website.

Meanwhile, social media activity has been targeted at the force's sizeable free-to-reach audience on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

So far the story has been carried by BBC North West Facebook and BBC Online, with interviews conducted featuring PC Matthew Picton.

The project is ongoing, although the comms drive itself has come to an end. Further announcements will be made around further developments.

The campaign's effect is also being monitored using social media tracking and traditional media engagement as well as pick-up from third parties.

Amanda Coleman, GMP's head of corporate communication, said: "This is not about a fluffy PR story. It is a way to really make a difference to children who are caught up in traumatic incidents.

"It has been possible because of the generosity of the sponsors and the response from local people has been overwhelmingly positive. I was in a serious car accident when I was about four years old and having a teddy to focus on would have made a huge difference to me."

