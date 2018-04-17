Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Volkswagen is looking to overhaul its global marketing agency roster. The German automaker is set to create regional agency "powerhouses" that will include PR, creative, digital, social media, and media buying. Volkswagen’s CMO told journalists in Berlin on Wednesday that it wants the same holding company to run each group of firms, but not necessarily all of them (Campaign via PRWeek).

Sorrell on Sorrell. Here’s a collection of the very quotable former WPP CEO’s best zingers from his years running the world’s biggest holding company. Frequent targets include former rival Maurice Levy, consultancies, social media, and the failed Publicis-Omnicom "merger of equals" (Campaign).

The revelation that Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is the mystery third client of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is another headache for the network, considering his vociferous on-air defense of Cohen without disclosing their relationship (CNN’s Brian Stelter). However, it remains to be seen if Fox News will do anything about it. Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham’s ratings are up significantly since she returned from vacation amid an advertiser boycott (The Wrap).

Tesla has once again shut down production of its Model 3, leaving workers with the unfortunate choice of using up vacation days or sitting out workdays without pay. It is the second shutdown of the model in the past three months (BuzzFeed).

There’s not much public support for government regulation of Facebook despite the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released on Monday. Only 37% of respondents said platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are not regulated enough (WSJ).