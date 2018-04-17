In brief: Chapel Down hires agency, senior hires for Fourtold and Social Comms, Lib Dem aide joins Blackstock

Chapel Down hires agency, Social Comms brings in Luke, FTI veteran joins Fourtold, Lib Dem aide joins Blackstock, and more from PRWeek UK.

Chapel Down hires agency

Start-up agency Well Hello has been hired by Chapel Down Group, the English company behind Chapel Down wines and beer brand Curious Brewery. The work will see Well Hello work across both consumer and corporate PR on both projects and press office activity.

Social Comms brings in Luke

Rob Luke, formerly a senior diplomat, has joined Social Communications as director of operations and external affairs. He will work from the firm's Manchester HQ. In addition to being a British High Commissioner, he was also deputy information commissioner at the UK's ICO. Social Communications now has 30 staff.

FTI veteran join Fourtold

Independent corp comms firm Fourtold has hired Kathryn Bowditch as a director. She was previously head of the professional services team in the comms arm of FTI Consulting.

Lib Dem aide joins Blackstock

Blackstock Consulting has hired Harriet Shone, former head of the Liberal Democrats' international office, as a director. She will focus on the agency’s policy and advocacy work, which is focused around built environment, logistics and technology. Set up in 2013 by former BAA head of media Andrew Teacher, Blackstock now has 12 staff.

Boscobel wins bank

Boscobel & Partners has been hired as communications adviser by Stifel Europe, a full-service investment bank owned by Stifel Financial Corp. The agency was set up by a Maitland partner in 2015.

Restaurant win for We Are Indigo

We Are Indigo has been hired to run consumer PR for The Entourage Group, an international restaurant group with locations across Europe.



