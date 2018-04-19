Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Large Agency (gold): Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners has been in the Best Places to Work list several times, but this year won the Gold prize for the strength of its policies and commitment to innovation.

Large Agency (100+ UK employees)

Gold winner: Instinctif

UK staff: 290

Ownership: Majority owned by private-equity firm Vitruvian Partners

In response to its annual employee engagement survey last year, Instinctif relaunched its CPD programme, upgraded its induction process and created MindJuice, which uses initiatives such as specialist workshops and inspirational speakers from different fields to encourage staff to think differently.

Instinctif has a simple approach to flexible working. If work is completed on time and to a high standard, staff can work remotely, have meetings outside the office and take a break to exercise during the day. Employees simply have to request the days they’d like to work elsewhere with line managers, who are responsible for monitoring timesheets that flag up if excessive hours are worked.

The maternity package offers three months at full pay, and staff who return within six months get a month’s bonus. In addition to flexible working and ‘keep in touch’ days for new parents, a parent- networking group will launch this year.



Instinctif can claim a diverse workforce. Ten of its 20 global offices are run by women, 54 per cent of mid-level management roles are held by women, while 25 per cent of staff at its UK office are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

‘Soft’ benefits for staff include private healthcare, gym membership, massages, nail treatments and #Indulge – a ‘little and often’ benefit scheme offering office-wide treats twice a month.

With staff turnover of just 11 per cent in 2017, it all points to a winning formula.

Take me back to the list of PRWeek Best Places to Work 2018 winners



