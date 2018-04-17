As the big beast leaves the stage - is it time for a new holding company model?

I was already going to write about how WPP’s workplace drinking policy was just the latest in a series of industry developments to strip the joy, identity and variety from the PR agency sector but Sir Martin’s immaculately timed announcement – three hours past Gin O’Clock – gave me an even more perfect hook.

Because who better to trigger a discussion about our industry identity than the exit of the man who has done most to integrate, absorb and genericise it?

Alongside the likes of Accenture (who recently dropped the Kaper brand from its Karmarama business), his organisation has led the charge with ‘integrated’ pitches for the last decade, crashed together Burson and Cohn & Wolfe and, now, outlawed booze in the office.

Now, it’s important to note that this article isn’t me making a stand for workplace drinking.

I admit, in my formative years, I was very taken with the agency ‘tea trolley’ which used to do the office rounds every Friday, its teapots filled with champagne.

Nowadays, an occasional 4pm office beer can be a nice way to close off the day.

But this isn’t about that – I’m not so 'old school' to think that the world hasn’t moved on and that new behaviours and practices aren‘t needed.