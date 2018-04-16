Kelly Parisi joins startup Honey as comms VP

She previously worked at Girls Who Code, LeanIn.org, and Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.

LOS ANGELES: Former Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. communications leader Kelly Parisi has joined Honey, a free browser extension that tracks prices and finds online coupons.

Parisi started in the newly created role of VP of communications this week. She is reporting to Honey COO Glen Allison and working closely with cofounders Ryan Hudson and George Ruan.

Honey, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, launched in 2012. Parisi said that, although the startup has 10 million users, it wants to raise its profile.

"My role was created to helping them raise their brand awareness so everyone knows how to save time and money and shop smarter with Honey," said Parisi, who is growing out the company’s comms team.

Honey has 150 staffers and is "growing quickly," she added.

Most recently, Parisi was head of comms and marketing for Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that works to close the gender gap in technology. She started in the role last July and exited in the first quarter of 2018.

"I was excited about refreshing and restarting and moving my skills to help a brand that everyone should know about," Parisi said.

Previously, Parisi was head of marketing and communications at LeanIn.org from April 2015 to November 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously chief communications officer at Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., VP of marketing and communications for the Ms. Foundation for Women, and VP of comms for the Children’s Health Fund.