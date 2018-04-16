Rogers & Cowan launches fashion show 'Click My Closet'

The series is the first project to come out of Rogers & Cowan's in-house studio content arm, Clickable Media Group.

LOS ANGELES: Rogers & Cowan has created a fashion series called Click My Closet that will feature celebrities and their stylists offering viewers shoppable fashion content.

It is the first project to come out of Rogers & Cowan’s in-house content development and production arm, Clickable Media Group, which launched in January. Clickable partners include Gary Morgan and Greenberg Media Group.

"Click My Closet" will have 20 episodes, four of which will go live on May 15 with a new episode set to debut every 10 days until November. The series will be available on ClickMyCloset.com and via the show’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

"Our access to talent was what drove this, and the idea to create something that was compelling in terms of content that has never been seen before," said Mark Owens, CEO of Rogers & Cowan.

Each episode of Click My Closet brings viewers into celebrities’ wardrobes to give them a voyeuristic look at the celebrity-stylist relationship as they select three looks.

"The cool thing about this is that the stuff is shoppable, so you can get the exact items they are wearing," said Owens.

The talent featured on the show was drawn from Rogers & Cowan’s client roster. Owens said some of the celebrities that will appear include actress Ashley Greene, Petra Nemcova, Jaime King, and Cheryl Burke, who will also promote the show on social media. Owens said the firm is planning to announce a distribution deal with a "major online portal."

"We are giving millennial-targeted fashionistas an opportunity to participate in the series," said Owens. "We want to create really good content people will watch. Our mission is to provide talent the opportunity to do something with snackable content."

Click My Closet is focused on U.S. celebrities, but Owens noted that the format is easily replicable to add talent from other countries. The firm plans to expand the show into other categories such as food and sports.

"We are in a world where celebrities have direct access to their fan base because of the socially driven, digitally forward content universe we are in," said Owens. "As a publicist agency, our heritage is representing talent, so I wanted to see if we could, as storytellers, help our clients build their brands."