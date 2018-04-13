PRWeek and BU partner on bellwether survey

The survey will comprise part of PRWeek US's 20th anniversary celebrations and benchmark the PR and communications sectors at a critical time in the industry's history.

As PRWeek celebrates its 20th anniversary in the U.S., it has teamed up with Boston University College of Communications to undertake the definitive survey of the PR sector.

PR pros can take part in the confidential 2018 PR & Communications Bellwether Survey here. Initial findings will be released in June around the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity; the full survey results will be unveiled in October.

The survey will identify the key trends shaping the world of PR, the increased interaction between marketing and communications, the skills required by the next generation of communicators, and much more.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work in PR, but if we are honest, the pace of change can also be a little frightening," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek. "This research is a fitting way to celebrate PRWeek’s 20th anniversary and it will shine a light on the trends facing the industry over the next five years."

PRWeek is working on the survey with Donald Wright, BU’s Harold Burson professor and chair in public relations, and Arunima Krishna, assistant professor of public relations, as well as Ray Kotcher, professor of the practice, public relations.

"Boston University is excited to partner with PRWeek on this benchmarking research project that will produce a detailed report about the status of the PR industry," said Wright. "The study will identify attributes those who work in PR and communications must develop to provide maximum impact on organizational success."

The study’s questionnaire has been approved for human subject research by the BU Institutional Review Board process.