Wyoming Tourism picks Edelman as PR AOR

CHEYENNE, WY: The Wyoming Office of Tourism has named Edelman as its PR AOR after a review.

The firm is replacing Fahlgren Mortine, with which the state had worked since 2014. Edelman will work to earn editorial and media coverage in international markets and travel trades for Wyoming and to share stories of the state’s people and places.

"We had 16 bids that were put in for our account and we had some absolutely fantastic firms who put in," said Tia Troy, media and public relations manager for Wyoming Office of Tourism. "Edelman rose ot the top for us in terms of their ability to take Wyoming to the next level. They showed how their work impacted positive visitation, and when you're doing PR for a destination, you want to have an agency to take you to that next phase."

Wyoming Tourism plans to use Edelman’s footprint around the U.S. and globally to boost its PR efforts both domestically and internationally, Troy said.

Edelman will also handle PR, media, and event support for the Wyoming Tourism advertising campaign, That’s WY, which is in its third year. Milwaukee-based ad agency BVK handles creative for That’s WY.

The RFP began last fall. The contract is for one year, with two option years available, and has an annual budget of $250,000. Edelman’s Seattle office will lead account work.

"We are proud of the work produced and the award-winning results achieved for Wyoming Office of Tourism," said Fahlgren Mortine president Neil Mortine. "We wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Representatives from Edelman were not immediately avaialble for comment.