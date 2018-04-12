Breakfast Briefing: Two more brands halt ads on Ingraham Angle

Plus: More room on the yachts for everyone else? Why one platform is staying home from the Cannes Film Festival.

Two more household-name brands have stopped advertising on The Ingraham Angle. Mitsubishi became the 24th marketer to pull ads from the Fox News show on Wednesday (The Wrap). Earlier yesterday, IBM said it was no longer advertising on the show (The Wrap). Two dozen brands have stopped running ads on Laura Ingraham’s program since she took pot shots at activist David Hogg’s college acceptance record.

Netflix is planning to stay home for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The streaming service said Wednesday that it won’t screen any movies at Cannes after the festival changed its rules to disallow movies not shown at French theaters. Netflix made an impact at the festival last year with Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories (Variety).

Reddit CEO Steve Hoffman made a lot of Redditors angry this week when he told one user that there is no blanket ban on racism or hate speech on the platform. In a more nuanced explanation, Hoffman added that Reddit supports communities with more stringent policies (The Verge).

Malaysia’s fake news law has gone into effect with harsh penalties including hefty fines or jail time for publishing or posting reports that are wholly or partly false. However, critics of the law say it will make reporting on government corruption more difficult (Quartz).

President Donald Trump tried to give a boost to Hannity on Wednesday night, tweeting that host Sean Hannity had a "big show tonight." The program featured conspiracy theories about several "deep state crime families" trying to bring down Trump (Daily Beast).