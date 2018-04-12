Three takes on new UK consumer agency after bell rings for Cow

Three UK has taken on W as it plans the roll-out of a new marketing strategy aimed at driving "wider emotional brand engagement" and supporting growth of the mobile network.

Three moved its consumer PR retainer, likely to be worth a five-figure sum monthly, following nearly four years working with Cow - PRWeek had revealed in January that the agency was stepping down from the brief.

W will work alongside Three's existing longstanding agencies W&K, Gravity Road and Mindshare, with activity including brand campaigns, strategic counsel, media relations across tech and lifestyle, news generation and influencer and talent engagement.

Adam Mack, W UK CEO, said: "We’re so excited to join the Three team on their journey to make Three one of the nation’s best-loved brands. Their willingness to push the boundaries and their desire for great, award-winning work mirrors our own ambition and attitude. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

W also recently won briefs with Innocent Drinks and the Ministry of Sound among others. Mack joined the agency at the start of the year, following the high-profile hire of creative lead Mark Perkins.

