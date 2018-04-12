Three takes on new UK consumer agency after bell rings for Cow

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James

Three UK has taken on W as it plans the roll-out of a new marketing strategy aimed at driving "wider emotional brand engagement" and supporting growth of the mobile network.

News
Last year's campaign for Three's Go Binge streaming service
Last year's campaign for Three's Go Binge streaming service

Three moved its consumer PR retainer, likely to be worth a five-figure sum monthly, following nearly four years working with Cow - PRWeek had revealed in January that the agency was stepping down from the brief

W will work alongside Three's existing longstanding agencies W&K, Gravity Road and Mindshare, with activity including brand campaigns, strategic counsel, media relations across tech and lifestyle, news generation and influencer and talent engagement.

Adam Mack, W UK CEO, said: "We’re so excited to join the Three team on their journey to make Three one of the nation’s best-loved brands. Their willingness to push the boundaries and their desire for great, award-winning work mirrors our own ambition and attitude. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

W also recently won briefs with Innocent Drinks and the Ministry of Sound among others. Mack joined the agency at the start of the year, following the high-profile hire of creative lead Mark Perkins.

Read next: 'We should have a superiority complex' - talking creativity with Mark Perkins

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector