Zuckerberg's Congress appearance was an example of age-old PR coaching in an AI age

This week Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress; routine for some CEOs but the magnitude of the allegations against Facebook are so gargantuan that the mere news that he was to appear made headlines.

But for the PR industry surely it isn’t him turning up that is the story, but how he conducted himself.

Zuckerberg was smart, measured, calm, assured and answered every question with humility and an articulation that made the hoody-wearing, perspiring, stumbling character of a few years ago unrecognisable.

But Zuckerberg hasn’t done this overnight, he’s been coached within an inch of his life.

And how it shows.

Eight years ago, in an interview for the D8 (now Recode) conference, Zuckerberg walked onto stage ready for an interview that was probably pitched to him as an opportunity to talk about new features, growth and the future of Facebook.

The first question was about Facebook abusing the privacy of its users. His responses seemed unprepared and he got caught out quite a few times by the experienced journalist interviewers.

In the end he started to nervously sweat and has to remove his trademark hoody.

Fast forward to 2018 and Facebook is one of the most powerful companies in the world.

However, it is going through the biggest crisis of its short existence with billions wiped off its value when it was announced that the company was being investigated over its privacy practices.

And Zuckerberg is to testify before Congress.

It is a situation that even the most experienced CEOs would have nightmares thinking about. The difference is that this time Zuckerberg was visibly prepared.

He appeared in a suit, he was calm and collected and for months, if not years, he had been preparing for this.