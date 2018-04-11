Porter Novelli hires Byron Calamese as Boston MD

BOSTON: Porter Novelli has named Byron Calamese as MD of the firm’s Boston office.

He is starting in the position on Wednesday, reporting to North America president Jennifer Swint with responsibility for talent management and strategic growth. Calamese is replacing Albie Jarvis as Boston MD at Porter Novelli.

Porter’s Boston office, which works closely with Cone Communications, is focused on technology, purpose, and consumer work. Parent company Omnicom Group placed Cone under Porter in February 2017, though the agency has retained its branding. Cone shares office space in Boston with Porter.

"There is so much synergy between [Cone and Porter]," Calamese said. "I am excited about the focus and vision around purpose and looking at it through an integrated marketing lens."

Previously, Calamese was SVP and chief experience officer at Phoenix House, an organization that provides drug and alcohol abuse treatment and rehab services. He also spent more than a decade at Cone, starting as an intern in 2002 and returning for an eight-year stint in 2008. Calamese has also served as head of global PR for Rockport.

He has worked with brands such as Timberland, Kenneth Cole, and General Mills during his career.

In February, Porter launched its global Purpose Practice, specializing in CSR, purpose-driven brand strategy, and social impact. Led by EVP and partner Rosy McGillan, the unit has more than 100 employees and 140 clients, according to a statement from the firm.