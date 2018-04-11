Breakfast Briefing: Market responds positively to Zuckerberg testimony

Mark Zuckerberg has received mostly positive reviews in the media for his performance on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Investors also approved. Facebook’s share price was up nearly 5% by the close of trading yesterday (Bloomberg) despite members of both parties raising the possibility of regulation (Politico).

Getting less impressive media coverage this morning is Congress, with Senators being excoriated in the press for not understanding the basics of how Facebook works (The Atlantic). The media consensus is that senators failed to land a glove on Zuckerberg (CNN), who was prepared for questions about whether he should resign, according to photos of his notes.

But...Today’s House testimony, starting at 10 a.m. EST, could be different because members of the House of Representatives are often younger, more tech savvy, and ambitious to make a name for themselves than members of the upper chamber (Politico’s Anna Palmer).

ALSO -- there should be some more tech literate House members (who are younger)-- though it may just be shades of gray. https://t.co/4UjFlEeO9O — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) April 11, 2018

This is new for White House communications. President Donald Trump responded to Russian warnings that missiles aimed at Syrian forces could be shot down by tweeting, "Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" (Bloomberg).

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Two more advertisers have walked away from Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News. Blue Apron tweeted that it was unaware that its spots were still running on the program and vowed to work more closely with media buying partners (The Hill). SlimFast also said on Tuesday that it will stop advertising on The Ingraham Angle (HuffPost).