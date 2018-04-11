London's Air Ambulance comms chief departs for freelance role

London's Air Ambulance head of PR and comms Siobhra Murphy has left the organisation after seven years, embarking on a career as a consultant while she looks for her next big comms role.

Murphy joined Air Ambulance in 2011 as PR manager before being promoted to her current role two years later. The past six months have seen her work as interim director of PR and comms.

During the next couple of months Murphy said she would be doing PR consultancy work for GoodSAM, an app that alerts first aid-trained responders to nearby medical emergencies, which she has worked for part-time over the past four years.

"Beyond that, I am interested in health, international development, tech and transport," she said. "As long as it is an interesting and fast-paced organisation, I will love it. I would really enjoy agency side too, although this transition seems to be more challenging, so let’s see."

Murphy's role has been subsumed into the newly created position of director of marketing and comms, with Louise Robertshaw taking up the post. Robertshaw joins London's Air Ambulance from Guide Dogs, where she spent nine years as head of comms and campaigns.

Her appointment and the new role are the result of bringing together the organisation's marketing and comms functions under a single directorate.

Asked what she thought was her biggest achievement at London's Air Ambulance, Murphy said: "There’s so many but ultimately establishing and growing the London’s Air Ambulance brand, which has underpinned some significant developments for the charity over the years."

She added that the biggest challenge faced by the ambulance service was "people knowing that it is a charity". "This is the same for all air ambulances but London definitely struggles with this more, as the population is so transient."

In September 2017, Murphy appeared in PRWeek's 'So, you want my job'.

Before joining London Air Ambulance, Murphy worked as a senior account executive at financial PR agency Bishopsgate Communications and, before that, as a marketing assistant at digital marketing agency Glass Partnership.



