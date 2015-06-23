Vitabiotics is the UK’s largest and fastest-growing vitamin company. In 2013, they became the first company to receive a Queen’s Award for Innovation in vitamin research. They are now looking for a PR Manager and Senior PR Executive to create high-profile PR campaigns for some of the leading and best known health supplements in the country.
Jennifer Jackson, careers content editor at PRWeek Jobs, spoke to Alexandra Hilton, PR director at Vitabiotics, to find out more about the roles, the career development prospects and the exciting new product launches they’re working on with the health and beauty media.
Tell me about why someone would want to work at Vitabiotics
Vitabiotics is an outstanding company to work for. Everyone who works for the company has a great deal of job satisfaction and is rewarded for the job that they do. This is reflected by the fact that staff turnover is very low and there are a number of staff who have been working at Vitabiotics for over 20 years. Whilst Vitabiotics is the UK's number one vitamin company and has grown considerably over the years, it still has a family feel and all members of staff feel valued by the team. Vitabiotics cares for each and every person who works for them and offers training and excellent benefits.
Why is the PR team so integral to the company’s success?
PR plays an integral role in the continued success of Vitabiotics. It's a winning combination: effective PR combined with an outstanding portfolio of products supported by solid scientific research.
What kind of people are you looking for?
We are looking for enthusiastic and motivated people with a passion for PR and consumer health.
What responsibilities are associated with the PR executive / manager role?
- Helping to develop and implement strategic PR campaigns for Vitabiotics range of products.
- Assisting with the day-to-day running of the PR department.
- Assisting with internal communication strategy.
- Working with various other departments within the company such as Marketing and Design.
- Assisting with exhibitions and event
- Working on advertorial campaigns.
What kind of career progression and development opportunities do you offer?
Vitabiotics offers a number of opportunities for career progression. Hard work and good results are recognised at company meetings and appraisals. There are all sorts of opportunities for development and Vitabiotics is keen for staff members to attend training courses that benefit employees and help them flourish in their roles.
What exciting projects are you working on?
In the past year our Ultra range has grown significantly. To support the various product launches we are working on some exciting press activity with the health and beauty media.
As Vitabiotics manufactures such a wide range of products, we work on a number of campaigns throughout the year which means there’s never a dull day in the office! We have a number of launches in the pipeline which means there are more opportunities to create strategic PR campaigns.
Sum up what it’s like to work at Vitabiotics
In three words: 'a real pleasure.'