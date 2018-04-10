In brief: AMEC boss Leggetter to depart, TMMG's PR division increases profit, Centrica leaver heads to Vattenfall

AMEC boss Leggetter to depart, TMMG's PR division increases profit, Centrica leaver heads to Vattenfall, wins for Hope&Glory and LMPR and more from PRWeek UK.

AMEC boss Leggetter to depart

Barry Leggetter (pictured above) is stepping down as CEO of AMEC, the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, at the end of the year. Leggetter, a veteran of Bite, Golin, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, took up the role 11 years ago, in which time AMEC membership has grown from 19 to 160 organisations. AMEC chair Richard Bagnall, who is leading the search for a successor, said: "Barry’s leadership and international approach has been at the heart of AMEC’s growth. He has a collaborative style which has got the best support out of our members as volunteers and other trade association friends and partners."

TMMG's PR division increases profit

The Mission Marketing Group's PR division shrunk slightly last year, but improved its profitability. Turnover was just short of £8m, while operating income was £6.66m. Both numbers were down from 2016's £8.78m and £6.78m, respectively. However, operating profit was £949,000, around a tenth of the group's total, double last year's figure of £487,000.

PRWeek Top 150-listed Speed makes up more than half of the PR unit; TMMG's other PR firms are tech specialist AprilSix Proof, Solaris Health and sports-orientated Mongoose. The group boasted of client retention rates it believes are "second to none"; around 60 per cent of revenue comes from clients of five or more years' standing. The group, which bought health specialist RJW last year, today announced the purchase of creative group Krow Communications.

Centrica leaver heads to Vattenfall

Renewable energy firm Vattenfall has hired Lisa Poole as director of public and regulator affairs. She was one of several senior comms departures at Centrica confirmed at the start of the year.

Hope&Glory wins spirits brief

Hope&Glory has won a consumer and trade brief for various spirits owned by Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, formerly MAXXIUM UK. The agency will work for brands including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, The Macallan, Highland Park, Laphroaig, The Famous Grouse and Courvoisier, and work to position Edrington-Beam Suntory UK as a leading UK spirits business.

LPQ hires LMPR

Cafe chain Le Pain Quotidien has appointed LMPR to manage all UK comms, influencer and VIP engagement, brand collaborations and strategic partnerships. Other lifestyle clients of LMPR include Moët & Chandon, Botanic Lab, Jasmine Hemsley and Bloom & Wild.

Richmond & Towers' (card)board hire

The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI) has appointed London agency Richmond & Towers to promote the benefits of corrugated cardboard. It will emphasise the material's sustainability credentials.

Munch wins influencer app brief

Boutique consumer PR firm Munch has been appointed to support the launch of GigRev, a white label platform for influencers, created by leading UK tech entrepreneur Kevin Brown.

