Maitland Political hires ex-Blair aide and former Bell Pottinger MD as chair

Maitland Political has hired Razi Rahman - former assistant political secretary to Tony Blair as Prime Minister and an ex-Bell Pottinger MD - as executive chairman.

His appointment follows that of James Drewer as managing partner last September. Drewer replaced Pete Bowyer, co-founder of Maitland Political’s predecessor consultancy.

Rahman was managing director of Bell Pottinger’s UK political comms team until the agency collapsed last year.

He was assistant political secretary to Blair between 2000 and 2007. Other previous roles have included deputy MD and head of UK public affairs at APCO, and director at Centreground Political Communications, which was later sold to Bell Pottinger.

Maitland Political said that in his new, full-time role, Rahman would work with Drewer "to grow the firm and provide political insight and advice to clients".

Drewer said: "Razi is a great fit for Maitland Political and we are delighted he has joined us. He has worked at the heart of a Labour Government and brings significant experience to our clients and growing team. I'm looking forward to working together to grow our public affairs business over the coming years."

Neil Bennett, CEO of the Maitland Group, said: "I am delighted that Razi has chosen to join us. He has a tremendous track record and I believe his skills and experience will help us continue to grow and develop Maitland Political and offer our clients the critical advice and insight they expect from us."

Maitland Political was founded in 2011 following the merger of Havas agencies Maitland and Euro RSCG Apex. The latter was formed in 2006 by Ed Owen, former longstanding special adviser to Jack Straw, and Bowyer, former Weber Shandwick director and Labour Party press councillor.

Maitland Political's clients include Domino's Pizza Group, Flybe, Spire Healthcare Group, Thames Water Utilities, and The Climate Group.



