Watch: Whimsical comic brings Team England the #PowerofSupport at Commonwealth Games for npower

The whimsical adventures of Bristolian comedian Mark Watson are being chronicled by energy firm npower as part of its sponsorship of Team England during the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Word-of-mouth agency 1000heads is releasing a series of tongue-in-cheek videos with Watson meeting and giving support, of a kind, to English competitors at the games.

Watson was unveiled in this role on npower's Facebook page last week.

In further videos released since, Watson has got sunburn and a tattoo, and eaten some cake. Another depicts various athletes reading messages of support on Twitter, emphasising the #PowerofSupport campaign concept.

Ed Madden, head of marketing at npower, said: "Our relationship with Team England at the Commonwealth Games is the continuation of npower’s long tradition of investing in sport in the UK. Through the Team England campaign and championing England’s athletes, we are ensuring that the npower brand stays current, energetic and relevant.

"Using our social presence, plus the crucial advocacy from the athletes, their families and super fans, like Mark Watson, allows us to connect the power of support on the Gold Coast directly back to those who make it all possible in the UK. Working with agencies like 1000heads on the campaign allows us to move beyond simply placing our logo on the games and into space where npower is positioned as a more integral part of the experience."

Npower also recently renewed its relationship with PR agency Golin.

Read next: Invictus Games calls in agency ahead of announcement on future events



