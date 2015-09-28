bcsAgency is a fully integrated and well established marketing agency with the hunger and mindset of a startup. They work across multiple sectors from tech to home improvement, and everyone in the PR team has been promoted at least once since joining the agency. They are now looking for an experienced PR account director to join their ambitious team and take the lead on major accounts.
We spoke to Murray Carmichael-Smith, managing director of bcsAgency, to find out more about what it takes to be an outstanding PR account director in an integrated agency that does far more than press releases and column inches. He also gives us a glimpse of what it’s like to work at bcs and some of their exciting projects including a "top secret" initiative and the launch of the Sarah Beeny Home Collection.
Murray Carmichael-Smith: "In depth digital knowledge and a passion for getting results are a must."
Why would someone want to work at bcsAgency?
We’re a really close and ambitious team who have the privilege of working with some big brands and household names. bcsAgency is fully integrated – so there’s opportunity to work on all elements of a campaign. Our team of PR professionals, designers, developers and social media experts means that we can deliver a full-service offering all under one roof. This is not only best for the client, but also for our team, giving them the opportunity to utilise and develop a wide range of different communications and marketing skills.
Tell me more about the PR account director role you are recruiting for
We are looking for an experienced PR account director to take leadership on some of our retained PR accounts – as well take the lead on some new exciting projects. We need a quick-thinking team player who can mentor our junior team members, whilst delivering top quality account directorship to our clients. Although predominantly a PR role, experience of integrated campaigns with a digital element will be essential.
What kind of person are you looking for?
A good team fit…someone experienced, outgoing and creative – but also highly organised, enthusiastic and thrives on responsibility. Being able to demonstrate strategic experience across both B2B and consumer accounts, as well as pragmatism, leadership, strong writing skills, in depth digital knowledge and a passion for getting results are a must. The ability to plan account activity and react calmly in a fast-moving environment are essential too. Quality tea making and good sense of humour are also desirable attributes.
What responsibilities are associated with the role?
This role will involve a lot of strategic thinking, creativity and management across multiple industry sectors. The right person will not only manage an impeccable relationship with our clients, media contacts and suppliers, but also be a great coach and mentor to members of account teams.
What career challenges are PR professionals currently facing?
Being all things to all people, as the boundaries of marketing disciplines are becoming increasingly blurred. Amassing digital skills and keeping up with latest trends and tactics are common challenges. The PR landscape is now, more than ever, far more than press releases and column inches. The full spectrum of communications needs consideration and managing messages across multiple channels is a challenge for creating content and contributing to the news agenda.
What kind of career progression and development opportunities do you offer?
The sky’s the limit! Everyone in the PR team has been promoted at least once since joining – so if you have the aptitude, attitude and ambition it will be rewarded. We offer regular reviews, practical and on the job training, as well as ongoing opportunities for professional development.
Launching the Sarah Beeny Home Collection exclusively with Hafele UK
What exciting projects are you working on?
We’ve got a whole range of exciting things happening at the moment. From a top secret launch (we can’t say too much!) to a branding project with a leading sporting institution. On top of that our range of retained clients span multiple sectors including tech, tills and telephones; home improvement - which has seen us work with Sarah Beeny and George Clarke; to a national campaign to impose fairer gambling legislation.
Sum up what it’s like to work at bcsAgency
Varied! Agency life means you’ll be working on several client projects at once, so there’s no time for navel gazing. We work hard, but are a close knit team who enjoy spending time together outside of work too, so make sure you’re up for the occasional 5:31 club at our local.