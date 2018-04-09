Corey duBrowa to exit Salesforce for lead Google comms role

Former Starbucks global comms head had been with the Marc Benioff-helmed cloud computing firm for just eight months.

SAN FRANCISCO: Corey duBrowa is exiting Salesforce as CCO and joining Google as VP of global comms and public affairs, effective April 30.

In this role, duBrowa will report directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

DuBrowa will officially exit Salesforce this Friday after serving as comms head for eight months.

"I’m thrilled to join Google and excited to work with Sundar, and such a great comms team, at a truly exciting moment for the company," he said.

Gina Sheibley, SVP of corporate comms, will serve as interim comms head at Salesforce while the company searches for a permanent replacement. She’s served in her current role for the past three months, her LinkedIn states.

Mike Nelson has been leading the Google comms team on an interim basis since Jessica Powell stepped away from the role in September 2017. Rachel Whetstone headed up communications at Google prior to that before leaving for a short stint at Uber and then landing at Facebook.

DuBrowa’s tenure at the fast-growing cloud computing company was marked by significant change.

The frequent PRWeek Power Lister consolidated Salesforce’s corporate communications remit with Zeno Group in September 2017, cutting ties with Sard Verbinnen & Co. as its financial comms agency.

Then, in March 2018, Zeno realized another windfall after winning the brief for U.S. product and solutions comms, becoming its first PR AOR in the U.S. However, it was reported at the time that Salesforce also works with InkHouse on environment and sustainability comms and Joele Frank on strategic counsel.

DuBrowa joined Salesforce in July 2017 as EVP of chief comms officer, reporting to chairman and CEO Marc Benioff. Prior to that, he served as Starbucks as SVP of global communications for eight years.

DuBrowa’s latest career move follows other Salesforce alum that have joined Google – Jane Hynes in September 2017 and Chi Hea Cho earlier that year.

Hynes currently serves as senior director of global comms at Google Cloud, while Cho serves as director of global comms and public affairs for Google’s advertising and commerce business, their LinkedIn profiles state.

Simon Redfern, the former Starbucks EMEA comms lead, joined Salesforce last month to lead corporate comms in EMEA, briefly reuniting him with duBrowa.