Angela Gillespie named president of W2O WCG

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O Group has named Angela Gillespie, previously chief strategy officer of its medtech practice, as president of subsidiary WCG.

Gillespie is responsible for the operations of W2O WCG, which includes overseeing about 80 marketing and PR account staff around the country. She is reporting to W2O Group president Jennifer Gottlieb.

"The underlying foundation for how I’m approaching my role, taking over this operation within W2O group, is building analytics-driven insights," Gillespie said. "WCG is all healthcare, all the time. I’m bringing to the table a team with deep healthcare expertise, in pharma, biotech, medtech, payers, and providers. A team that sees it from all facts of how the healthcare system works."

Gillespie will continue to oversee strategy for W2O’s medtech practice, she said. Gillespie is replacing Aaron Strout, who was promoted to W2O Group CMO in September 2016.

Before returning to W2O in 2016, Gillespie had an earlier stint at WCG from 2007 to 2010 when she was MD and device and diagnostics practice leader. She also spent several years in-house at medical device companies, including NeuWave Medical, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. Gillespie has also worked at FischerHealth, EMAK Worldwide, and Porter Novelli.

"I’m a boomerang to W2O. I started in the San Francisco office in 2007, when there were 27 people. I credit W2O for rounding out my skills as a PR practitioner and a marketer," Gillespie said. "When I came back in 2016 and evolved into taking this role, it was about continuing to move our position forward in the market and continue the great work we’ve been doing at WCG, as a legacy brand, for almost two decades."

W2O named Gottlieb president of the network in January. She is overseeing three of the firm’s subsidiaries, including WCG. The network rebranded all of its agency subsidiaries last October with the W2O name to reduce confusion.