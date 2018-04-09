Coinbase names Rachael Horwitz comms VP, explores agency support

The company could bring on an agency in the next 90 days.

SAN FRANCISCO: Following a spree of hires and product and service launches, Coinbase has brought on Rachael Horwitz as VP of communications to build its comms and marketing functions.

Based in San Francisco, Horwitz will report to president and COO Asiff Hirji.

Horwitz joined Coinbase from Spark Capital, a venture capital firm that participated in Coinbase’s $100 million series D fundraising round, which gave it a $1.6 billion valuation, according to TechCrunch. Horwitz has also worked in communications director roles at Facebook and Twitter.

"[Coinbase has] this massive opportunity ahead of them, and they do have the resources to execute on their vision," Horwitz said. "From a comms and marketing perspective, that’s part of the story that was appealing to me."

Horwitz was a partner and oversaw marketing and comms at Spark, which has $3 billion in assets under management, according to its website. During her tenure at Spark, she advised Coinbase on comms, reputation, and education efforts.

"After a whiteboarding session or two, I started to think, ‘I think I want to do this. This is actually very, very cool,’" she added.

Coinbase is considering bringing on an agency for communications support. It works with Grayling, having hired the agency late last year, according to a representative of the firm. Coinbase cold start its search soon without a formal RFP process, Horwitz said. She anticipates hiring an agency within the first 60 to 90 days.

"The company’s goal is to create a more open financial system for the world, [which means] making sure that more people understand this technology and cryptocurrencies. A huge part of the comms function is to demystify this stuff," Horwitz said.

She added that the ideal agency would have a background in media relations, as well as experience in crisis comms and public affairs.

Coinbase has rolled out a series of products and services since hiring Hirji to replace cofounder Fred Ersham last December, including its own VC fund to incubate early stage crypto startups. It also launched the Coinbase Protocol team to develop more innovative blockchain technologies, as well as a suite of tax tools and an index fund.

Last month, Coinbase hired Emilie Choi as VP of corporate and business development and Eric Scro ass VP of finance.