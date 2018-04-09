Jaguar Land Rover switches gears with new North America role

The luxury automotive brand has named Stuart Schorr to the new role of VP of comms for North America.

MAHWAH, NJ: Jaguar Land Rover has named Stuart Schorr as VP of communications in North America, a newly created position.

Schorr will lead the region’s PR and communications teams, including advertising, retail marketing, and digital marketing.

He will report to Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, and Kim McCullough, VP of marketing of Jaguar Land Rover North America.

Schorr most recently served as VP of communications and public affairs, leading the business’ North American comms operation, including corporate, product and brand PR, and internal comms, according to his LinkedIn account.

He has also worked at DaimlerChrysler, Chrysler Canada, and Mercedes-Benz U.S.A.