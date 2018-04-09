Dynamo PR is an award-winning, creative PR consultancy and a world leader in providing support for crowdfunding campaigns. They are looking for an outstanding account manager or senior account manager to introduce a little magic into their work.
Paul Cockerton, co-founder & co-CEO at Dynamo, tells us about the roles and the exciting projects the new recruits will work on, from crowdfunding campaigns to social media and advertising. He also gives us a glimpse of the working culture, which includes unlimited holidays and having to take lunch breaks away from your desk.
Dynamo PR team
Why would someone want to work at Dynamo PR?
Dynamo is made up of dynamic, fun and talented people who are creating award-winning campaigns for clients, ranging from start-ups through to household names. Having won the award for the best agency to work for this year, we’ve also recently been ranked as one of the world’s top three agencies for creative output, and this comes out of us not being afraid of trying new ideas and always aiming to introduce a little magic into our work.
What role are you recruiting for?
We are looking for either an AM looking for a step up, or an SAM looking for a new, diverse agency with plenty of opportunities on offer. As part of the senior team they will be helping to inspire, challenge, and drive the agency forward.
What kind of person are you looking for?
Someone who is passionate, knowledgeable, not afraid to muck in, and capable of leading teams. They will be supportive and encouraging to the younger staff members and must have top client management experience, with the drive to deliver great results for our clients.
What responsibilities are associated with the role?
Leading well established UK and international clients along with innovative start-ups, they will be juggling client satisfaction and ensuring profitable accounts. Creating award-winning campaigns, delivering strategy and counsel and also mentoring junior staff in their career development.
What career challenges are PR professionals currently facing?
PR is a rapidly changing industry, as the roles blur between earned and paid media. We’re evolving our agency to be able to provide clients with as much support above the line, as well as below the line campaigns.
What kind of career progression and development opportunities do you offer?
All staff members, no matter what level, have the opportunities to excel in their career here at Dynamo. We spend a huge amount of time developing individual skills, and encourage rapid growth up the career ladder. We’re at a very exciting point of the agency where we’re transitioning from a small to a medium agency, and this provides multiple opportunities for growth and responsibilities for the right people.
What exciting projects are you working on?
We’re a world leader when it comes to providing support for crowdfunding campaigns, having raised over $20million for clients over the years. And whilst the majority of our work is focused on consumer tech clients, we also have fashion, financial and retail clients, offering services from social media development through to branding and advertising.
Sum up what it’s like to work at Dynamo PR
Exciting, fast paced and fun. We have such a diverse range of clients, not to mention a unique team of quirky individuals. We work hard, but we also take a huge amount of care over the culture – small things like our Don Draper clauses or having to take lunch away from your desks, up to much bigger things like training weekends away in European cities and unlimited holidays.