Nelson Bostock and Fever owner Unlimited reorganises into seven divisions

Unlimited Group, the marcoms company formerly known as Creston that owns PR agencies including Nelson Bostock and Fever, has reorganised into seven disciplines as it announces a group-wide rebrand.

The disciplines are: Health, Customer Engagement, Brand, Digital Transformation, B2B & Technology, CRM & Acquisition and Insight & Analytics.

Health Unlimited CEO Tim Bird leads the Health discipline, which also includes Red Door Unlimited, Fever Unlimited's MD Bruce McLachlan leads Brand and B2B & Technology is led by Nick Clark, the MD of Nelson Bostock Unlimited.

Unlimited Group said the aim of the new structure was to "bring the best in creative thinking and the best in customer insight and analytics closer together".

Once listed, the group went private in 2016 when it was acquired by DBAY Advisors, shortly after dropping its former name Creston.

Group president Tim Bonnet said that going private had enabled the group to "think longer term and really work out what clients need", and also commented: "P&G’s Marc Pritchard has called on agencies to employ fewer account managers and focus on creative output. This is just what our re-structuring – as now communicated through our new branding – is designed to do."

Ryan Wain, chief marketing officer at Unlimited Group said of the move: "As the too-big, too-greedy global holding companies slowly self-implode, airing their dirty laundry in public, the Unlimited Group is offering clients a breath of fresh air.

"We now have a style and structure to match our substance. With this new identity comes a clear message to brands of all shapes and sizes: don’t waste your time and money with the one-size-fits-all offerings from the big groups who will always put shareholders first, come and join the Unlimited family for the right combination of marketing skillsets to overcome today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities. We’re waiting for you."

The group is also launching "new talent initiatives to bolster", it announced today; these include an appreciteship scheme for those from "non-traditional backgrounds".

The Unlimited changes follow Ogilvy's initiation of a similar transformation, removing the names of its individual UK brands, with all disciplines sitting under one structure.



