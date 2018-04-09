Shine Comms founder Rachel Bell named chair of new Built Environment Communications Group

Shine Communications founder Rachel Bell has been appointed chair of BECG (Built Environment Communications Group), the agency created last year with Remarkable Group's integration of HardHat.

BECG is a 90-strong team with eight UK offices, providing comms and public affairs services to clients in the built environment sector, including property, energy, infrastructure and waste businesses.

The rebrand was announced in December 2017, a year after its acquisition of property and infrastructure specialists HardHat.

BECG said Bell’s appointment was part of its pledge to support gender parity across the built environment sectors.

Bell co-founded Shine Communications in 1998, and is currently CEO of PR agencies John Doe and Aduro Communications. Bell is also a mentor in the Women in PR/PRWeek Mentoring Project, which aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.

BECG CEO Stephen Pomeroy said: "Rachel has an impressive reputation as a leader – not only for her shrewd business sense, but also for her inspiring focus on the culture of a successful, growing organisation, and the role its people play as a key asset in this. We are delighted to have Rachel join us; her energy, enthusiasm and acumen are a winning combination."

Bell said: "BECG has an assertive strategy to continue to deliver commercial success for its clients as the leading sector specialist agency across the built environment – drawing on unrivalled understanding and experience of the sector from Remarkable and HardHat. I’m thrilled to be part of the team to help drive this forward, and champion the role of women in the built environment."



