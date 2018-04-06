HBO creates Westworld experience ahead of season two launch

HBO is creating a Mariposa Saloon experience ahead of the launch of the second season of Westworld.

The company is "bringing a taste of sweetwater" to San Francisco, Philadephia, and Boston with an advance screening, a Q&A session with cast members Simon Quarterman and Shannon Woodward, and an "in-world after party" styled as the Mariposa Saloon.

At each location, guests will need to take part in a personality quiz to determine whether they receive a black or white hat. They will then enter the party for a night free of rules, laws, or judgement. There will be themed cocktails and whiskey drinks, too.

The events take place between April 18 and 22.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.