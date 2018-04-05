Breakfast Briefing: Facebook apology tour, part 2

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Your guide to the top comms news as you close out the week.

News

The Sheryl Sandberg portion of the Facebook apology tour was in full force on Wednesday with a "be careful what you wish for" warning. The Facebook second-in-command indicated that if users were allowed to pull their data from the platform en masse, it would become a paid-for service (NBC News). (Facebook later clarified she was speaking hypothetically). In a separate interview, Sandberg said, "We don’t know" when asked if Cambridge Analytica exploited users’ data without their consent (NPR). Meanwhile, fresh outrage is simmering over Facebook’s decision to delete CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s private messages (Business Insider).

The Ingraham Angle will not be the place for Ace Hardware’s advertising. The chain became the latest marketer to pull its spots from Laura Ingraham’s show after she criticized Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg. Ingraham will be back from vacation on Monday (HuffPost).

Lorde has apologized for an ill advised Instagram pic of her bathtub with a reference to Whitney Houston. (Houston accidentally drowned in 2012). Social media users were not amused (Cosmopolitan).

President Donald Trump addressed the matter of Stormy Daniels for the first time in an impromptu press conference on Air Force One on Thursday. The president said he didn’t know anything about payments reportedly made to the porn star from his lawyer days before the 2016 presidential election (NBC News).

The next time your client’s press conference doesn’t go as planned, think of this to put it in perspective. MMA star Conor McGregor reportedly chased down and attacked a bus carrying other athletes after a Thursday press conference in Brooklyn, New York (Business Insider). The fighter turned himself in to police hours later (New York Post).

