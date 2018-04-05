Stagwell acquires ReputationDefender

WASHINGTON: Stagwell Group’s fund, Stagwell Media, has acquired online reputation management tool ReputationDefender.

ReputationDefender, previously owned by Reputation.com, will continue to operate under its brand; CEO Rich Matta will continue to lead the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will join Stagwell’s investment portfolio, which includes marketing, research, digital, and communications firms. Reputation.com will continue to focus on its other SaaS platforms that include business listings, online review management, surveys, operational analytics, and social media management, Stagwell said in a statement.

ReputationDefender was founded in 2006 and offers online reputation and privacy tools for individuals and small businesses.

In 2017, Stagwell acquired or invested in eight companies, including Harris Poll, CAA Marketing, MMI Agency, Scout, Wolfgang, Forward3D Group, Nielsen Mobile Insights, and Targeted Victory. Stagwell has invested in 17 companies to date.

Launched in 2015 by former Microsoft and Burson-Marsteller executive Mark Penn, Stagwell also acquired SKDK and took a minority investment in Finn Partners.