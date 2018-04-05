Breakfast Briefing: Weinstein hires new spokesperson

Harvey Weinstein has a new PR firm. The disgraced film mogul has hired Herald PR founder and 5W Public Relations veteran Juda Engelmayer as his new spokesman. Weinstein and Sitrick and Company recently split after working together since October (CNN).

The latest on the Sorrell investigation: WPP’s probe of its own CEO has shined a rare spotlight on Martin Sorrell, who has "benefitted from generous perks and paychecks" at the holding company, according to The Wall Street Journal. With no clear successor, WPP’s staff is reportedly stunned by the investigation into the boss’ behavior (Campaign).

New this morning on PRWeek: Cook on Golin. Former Golin CEO Fred Cook talks about what agency founder Al Golin’s example still means to the firm, even a year after his death (PRWeek).

Nike’s top human resources executive had a clear message to employees in a recent memo: the company has failed to effectively hire and promote women and minorities. The sportswear giant shook up its leadership team a month ago amid complaints about inappropriate behavior (WSJ).

Facebook’s unprecedented apology tour rolled on Wednesday (Axios), with the company acknowledging as many as 87 million people may have had their data scraped by Cambridge Analytica. On Thursday, it may have to apologize again for making single millennials miserable (Gizmodo). Changes to the social network’s API have been blamed for Tinder users being locked out of their accounts, making it "America’s loneliest Wednesday night in several years," according to one Verge editor (The Independent).