Poll: Should Bezos take the bait and respond to Trump?

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff

Feeding the trolls? Or defending his company?

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been attacking Amazon via a series of tweets over the past week, claiming the company benefits from billions in subsidies from the U.S. Postal Service while skirting sales taxes.

In Trump’s most recent tweet about the tech giant, on Tuesday morning, he wrote, "I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!"

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has not yet responded. Should he?

