Who are WPP's board of directors?

According to WPP's site, its board of directors is comprised of 12 individuals, including Sorrell.

Roberto Quarta

Chairman

Roberto Quarta was appointed a director of WPP in 2015 and became chairman in June 2015. He is chairman of Smith & Nephew, a FTSE 100-listed global medical devices company and partner of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and chairman of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Europe, a private equity firm. Previously, he was chief executive and then chairman of BBA Group, chairman of Rexel SA and a non-executive director at BAE Systems, Equant NV, Foster Wheeler AG, and PowerGen.









Paul Richardson

Finance director

Paul Richardson became group finance director of WPP in 1996 after four years with the company as director of treasury. He is responsible for the group’s worldwide functions in finance, information technology, procurement, property, treasury, taxation, internal audit, and sustainability. He is a chartered accountant and fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.













Jacques Aigrain

Non-executive director

Jacques Aigrain was appointed a director of WPP in May 2013. He is a senior adviser at Warburg Pincus. He was on the executive committee of Swiss Re from 2001 to 2009 including chief executive from 2006. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with JP Morgan Chase in New York, London, and Paris. In addition, he is a non-executive director of London Stock Exchange Group and a supervisory board member of LyondellBassel NV and Swiss International Airlines AG. He was chairman of LCH Clearnet Group Ltd from 2010 to March 2015, and also was a director of the Qatar Financial Center Authorities until March 2015 and supervisory board member of Lufthansa AG until April 2015.







Tarek Farahat

Non-executive director

Tarek Farahat was appointed as a director in October 2016. Farahat is a global adviser to JBS Worldwide, having previously served as chairman, global president for marketing and innovation, and as a member of the board of directors of JBS. Farahat serves on the board of Pilgrims Pride. Prior to JBS, Farahat spent 26 years at Procter & Gamble, in a range of marketing and general executive management roles, working across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, including the general management or VP roles of the Latin America region from 2001.







John Hood

Non-executive director

John Hood was appointed a director on January 1, 2014. An international education and business leader, he was formerly vice chancellor of the University of Oxford and of the University of Auckland. In his native New Zealand, he served as chairman of Tonkin & Taylor and as non-executive director of Fonterra Co-operative Group, ASB Bank, and other companies. Hood serves as president and chief executive of the Robertson Foundation and as chairman of Study Group Limited and BMT group. He also serves as chair of the Rhodes Trust. Hood also serves on the board of Aurora Energy Research.









Ruigang Li

Non-executive director

Ruigang Li was appointed a director of WPP ini October 2010. He is the founding chairman of CMC Capital Partners and CMC Holdings, China’s most prestigious platforms for media and entertainment investment and operation with an extensive coverage across the entire spectrum of traditional and internet space. Li was the chairman and president of Shanghai Media Group for more than 10 years and transformed SMG from a Shanghai-based provincial broadcaster into China’s leading media conglomerate with the most diversified business scope.









Daniela Riccardi

Non-executive director

Daniela Riccardi was appointed a director in September 2013. A prominent FMCG, retail, and fashion products executive, she is chief executive of Baccarat, the international luxury goods company, and was chief executive of fashion business, Diesel Group. She was an executive at Procter & Gamble for 25 years, including serving as president of P&G Greater China and VP and GM for Eastern Europe and Russia. Riccardi also sits on the board of Kering and on the board of Comite Colbert. Riccardi is a guest lecturer at the Grenoble Ecole de Management in Paris.







Nicole Seligman

Non-executive director, senior independent director

Nicole Seligman was appointed a director in January 2014. Most recently, Seligman served as president of Sony Entertainment and Sony Corporation of America and Song Group senior legal c ounsel. Until 2014, she was EVP and general counsel of Sony Corporation. Previously, as a partner in the Washington law firm of Williams & Connolly, she counselled a wide range of clients, including major media companies, on complex litigation and commercial matters. Seligman serves on the board of Viacom.











Hugo Shong

Non-executive director

Hugo Shong was appointed a director in May 2013. He is the global chairman of IDG Capital and president of IDG Asia/China. He joined IDG in 1991 as an associate to IDG’s founder and chairman, Patrick McGovern, for Asian business development after working for three years as a reporter and editor at Electronic Business and Electronic Business Asia magazines. In 1993, he helped IDG to set up the first technology venture fund in China, IDG Capital, which has $5 billion (£3.56bn) under management and an investment portfolio including Baidu, Tencent (QQ), Sohu, Ctrip, Soufun, and Xiaomi. In January 2017, IDG Capital led the acquisition of IDG Ventures, the investment business under IDG. He serves on the board of Mei Ah Entertainment Group, an entertainment company with interests in television, film, and theater listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hugo has been a member of the board of trustees of Boston University since 2005.



Sally Susman

Non-executive director

Sally Susman was appointed a director in May 2013. She is EVP, corporate affairs, for Pfizer. Susman also heads the firm’s corporate responsibility group and plays a key role in shaping policy initiatives. Before joining Pfizer in 2007, Susman was EVP of global communications at Estée Lauder, where she directed global corporate affairs strategy and served as a member of the executive committee. She also held several senior corporate affairs posts at American Express, working in both London and the U.S. She started her career in government service focused on international trade issues and her positions included deputy assistant secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs in the U.S. Department of Commerce. She also serves on the board of the International Rescue Committee.





Sol Trujillo

Non-executive director

Solomon Trujillo was appointed a director of WPP in October 2010. He is an international business executive with three decades of experience as chief executive of high-cap global companies in the U.S., the E.U., and Asia-Pacific including Telstra, Orange, and U.S. West. Trujillo was an early champion of high-speed broadband and the mobile internet to stimulate productivity and innovation across all sectors of the economy. Trujillo sits on corporate boards in the U.S., E.U., and China and has managed operations in more than 25 countries around the world, including developed as a well as emerging markets from the E.U. and North America to China, Australasia, Africa, and the Middle East.

