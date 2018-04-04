In brief: New roles for Hume Brophy trio, Pitch saddles up with Great British Racing, UEM hires Montfort

New roles for Hume Brophy trio, Pitch saddles up with Great British Racing, UEM hires Montfort, and more from PRWeek UK.

New roles for Hume Brophy trio

Hume Brophy has made former Conservative minister James Wharton (pictured above) the first chair of its public affairs practice. Wharton entered parliament in 2010 and was the first Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, before narrowly losing his Stockton South seat in 2017. Wharton become a senior adviser to Hume Brophy later that year, succeeding Esther McVey, who won back a place in the Commons in the election. Previous senior adviser Anne McIntosh is now in the Lords.

Hume Brophy has also promoted account director Charlotte Lang and senior account director Edel Bach to director positions in public affairs and corporate affairs, respectively.

Pitch saddles up with Great British Racing

Great British Racing, the promotional body that works alongside the British Horseracing Authority, has hired sports specialist Pitch Marketing Group to run a campaign for its 'Under 18s Race Free' campaign, allowing children into events for free when accompanied by an adult. Last year's campaign had been run by Hope&Glory.

UEM hires Montfort

Montfort Communications has been appointed as strategic comms partner to investment trust Utilico Emerging Markets (UEM). The trust is managed by ICM Investment Management and has a market capitalisation of approximately £500m.

LDR Creative toasts wins

LDR Creative has been reappointed to manage global trade comms for eight of Beam Suntory Global Travel Retail's spirit brands. It has also been hired by Chilean wine giant Concha y Toro to launch its media partnership between its Malbec brand Trivento and the Discovery Channel.

PRCO on board with Silversea

Agency PRCO has been appointed as UK PR representatives to luxury cruise operator Silversea.

Roussellier returns to Greenbrook

Matthieu Roussellier has returned to investment specialist Greenbrook Communications as a director. He first joined Greenbrook in 2013 and since spent a short spell in-house at law firm Latham & Watkins.

Shawbrook hires MRM

Shawbrook Bank has appointed financial services agency MRM to help raise awareness of its personal loans proposition.