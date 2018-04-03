Llorente & Cuenca partners with Lincoln Strategy Group in US

The Madrid-based agency is looking to expand its grassroots capabilities by partnering with the American public affairs shop.

MADRID: Llorente & Cuenca has inked a partnership with U.S.-based public affairs firm Lincoln Strategy Group.

Llorente & Cuenca, which has 18 offices in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, is looking to expand its grassroots campaign capabilities through the partnership with Lincoln.

Lincoln Strategy Group specializes in corporate grassroots campaigns, political strategy, public affairs, and government relations. The firm was founded in 2008 and has offices in Phoenix, London, Barcelona, and Washington, DC.

Llorente & Cuenca $44.8 million (€36.3 million) last year, up 7.6% compared with the year prior.

