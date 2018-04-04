BME Mentoring - mentors matched with mentees as inaugural scheme begins

The full list of mentors and 'mentees' for the first BME Mentoring Scheme - which has been devised by BME PR Pros in association with PRWeek - has been revealed.

PRWeek UK is backing the BME Mentoring Scheme, which aims to increase the number of PR professionals from ethnic minorities in top UK roles.

Fifteen senior industry figures from BME (black and minority ethnic) backgrounds have agreed to be mentors. Applications to be a ‘mentee’ were open to any UK-based comms or public affairs professional from an ethnic minority background who has worked in the industry for a minimum of six months. The application form asked about their experience and what they need to progress their career.



Successful applicants have now been matched with mentors who are deemed to be the best fit for their particular circumstances. They will receive advice and guidance through face-to-face and remote meetings from April to September.

List of mentors and mentees