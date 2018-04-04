BME Mentoring - mentors matched with mentees as inaugural scheme begins

PRWeek UK is backing the BME Mentoring Scheme, which aims to increase the number of PR professionals from ethnic minorities in top UK roles.
Fifteen senior industry figures from BME (black and minority ethnic) backgrounds have agreed to be mentors. Applications to be a ‘mentee’ were open to any UK-based comms or public affairs professional from an ethnic minority background who has worked in the industry for a minimum of six months. The application form asked about their experience and what they need to progress their career.
Successful applicants have now been matched with mentors who are deemed to be the best fit for their particular circumstances. They will receive advice and guidance through face-to-face and remote meetings from April to September.
List of mentors and mentees
- Tobi Ruth Adebekun, communications, Snap Inc - matched with mentor Adrian Ma, founder, Fanclub
- Felix Ampofo, media relations executive, PwC UK - matched with mentor Jessica Hope, founder, Wimbart
- Hoda Awad, account executive, Madano - matched with mentor Max Kalu, senior analyst, Milltown Partners
- Lameya Chaudhury, account director, EdComs - matched with mentor Avril Lee, deputy global healthcare practice chair, Burson-Marsteller
- Selena Dhanak, senior account manager, MSLGroup - matched with mentor Daljit Bhurji, CEO and co-founder, Diffusion
- Zara Jasmine Doshi, junior account executive, Flint Public Relations - matched with mentor Lang Xiao, founder/director, ARTouch Consulting
- Jane Gentle, communications manager, Mumsnet - matched with mentor Nana Anto-Awuakye, head of world news, Cafod
- Krishanthi Jeyakumar, junior account executive, Dynamo PR - matched with mentor Preena Gadher, co-founder and MD, Riot Communications
- Chelsea King, marketing and communications officer, Mineral Products Qualifications Council - matched with mentor Isobel Bradshaw, senior corporate communications manager, Vodafone Group
- Lee-Tze Leong, creative, Good Relations - matched with mentor Janelle Feliciano, associate creative director, Weber Shandwick
- Abdullah Mahmood, PR officer, Judo Association - matched with mentor Ikenna Lewis-Miller, account director, Burson-Marsteller
- Mabel Ogundayo, account manager, Meeting Place Communications - matched with mentor Charandeep Singh, head of external relations, Scottish Chamber of Commerce
- Rochelle Owusu-Antwi, communications manager, Leaders of Worship and Preachers Trust & Preach Magazine - matched with mentor Anouchka Burton, strategic communications consultant.
- Tommy Rufai, account executive, Aspectus Group - matched with mentor Ronke Lawal, founder, Ariatu PR
- Yarohey Secka, communications executive, Financial Times - matched with mentor Perveen Akhtar, communications consultant.