L'Occitane hits roads with beauty truck

L'Occitane, the beauty brand, has taken inspiration from food trucks to reach customers as it begins a tour of North America.

The brand has created the L'Occi Truck, inspired by the vintage French Citroën H Van, often used by French farmers in small towns.

The truck features a tester rail of L’Occitane products, a large exterior screen showcasing the brand’s history, and will have an interactive station for consumers to test its beauty range.

Beauty associates will join the tour and demonstrate products that have been tailored for each region.

The tour begins on April 7 at the Cherry Blosson Festival in Washington, D.C. It will continue to Beautycon at Jacob Javits Center in New York on April 21 and 22 and pop up at The Grover in Los Angeles in October.

"Entering a boutique can often be intimidating to a consumer; this dynamic concept is truly more approachable while still an extension of the multi-sensory and hospitable customer experience from our boutiques," said Caroline Le Roch, commercial chief officer for North America at L’Occitane. "The L'Occi Truck is a great discovery tool for those who have yet to be introduced to L'Occitane."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.