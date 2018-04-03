Burson Cohn & Wolfe names APAC market leaders

Burson Cohn & Wolfe, the new PR agency created after WPP merged Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe in February, has unveiled its Asia-Pacific market leaders.
All are senior executives from the previously separate firms, and will report into Matt Stafford, APAC president at BCW. The market leaders are as follows:
Beijing: Hong Qu, having previously led the market for Burson-Marsteller.
Shanghai: Tiffany Bai, who was previously China MD at Cohn & Wolfe.
Guangzhou: Cyrus Yeung, who was previously Guangzhou associate MD at Cohn & Wolfe.
Hong Kong: George Godsal, who previously led the market for Burson-Marsteller.
Singapore: Shawn Balakrishnan, who was previously MD, Singapore and Southeast Asia at Cohn & Wolfe.
Indonesia: Nia Pratiwi, who previously led the market for Burson-Marsteller.
Japan: Shuri Fukunaga, who previously led the market for Burson-Marsteller.
Korea: Ihn Chee, who previously led the market for Burson-Marsteller.
Australia: Pamela Klioufis, who was previously Sydney MD at Burson-Marsteller.
Stafford said most teams at BCW have already begun moving into the same offices and combining resources, and that the agency’s Asia integration has seen a "strong and fast start."
Margaret Key, previously APAC CEO at Burson-Marsteller, was named Asia head of AxiCom, Cohn & Wolfe’s technology agency.
This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.