Cloud computing giant Rackspace issues RFP for UK PR agencies

Rackspace, the global cloud computing firm that is reportedly being lined up for flotation, is running a pitch process for a UK PR agency, PRWeek has learned.

It is understood that around 10 agencies have been in the running for the UK brief, which incorporates corporate and b2b PR, as well as social media.

A spokesman for the company told PRWeek: "Rackspace is running a formal RFP process for UK PR and social media. As the process is ongoing we cannot comment on any specific detail at this stage."

Rackspace currently works with The Red Consultancy in the UK, and previously used 3 Monkeys Zeno.

Bloomberg reported last week that private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC was considering an IPO of Rackspace, with early talks held with advisers and the process potentially starting before the end of the year, although a final decision has not been made.

Bloomberg said it was suggested that the value of the business may be as much as $10bn (£7.1bn) in a US listing. Rackspace declined to comment on the IPO report.

Apollo took Rackspace private in 2016 for $4.3bn. Texas-based Rackspace offers services to help firms and public bodies that want to shift their IT operations to cloud-based platforms.

Thumbnail image via www.rackspace.com