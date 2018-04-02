Bloomberg, IBM vet Ethan McCarty launches Integral Communications Group

NEW YORK: Ethan McCarty, Bloomberg LP’s former global head of employee and innovation communications, has launched Integral Communications Group.

Based in New York, Integral positions itself as an employee comms firm that can "true-up" clients’ content and digital experience, engage the rank and file, and turn them into social media ambassadors.

"There’s internal comms, but Integral will focus on employee comms," McCarty said. "You have companies with tens of thousands of people, and if each of those employees has a moderate number of professional connections, they will have more valuable marketplace connectivity than the company’s official social media channels."

McCarty explained that he decided to launch the firm on April 2 "so everybody knows it’s definitely not an April Fool’s joke." Two clients that are tech Fortune 500 companies are already onboard. The firm has two part-time employees and McCarty said he’s currently interviewing for a full-time position.

Internal comms and employee comms are growing markets, said McCarty. An increasing number of companies are investing in staffing internal comms positions as employee comms positions because a more engaged workforce leads to higher sales, productivity, and security awareness, as well as better employer branding, he said.

"I’ve had a bunch of conversations with CCO, CMOs, and CEOs, who expressed interest in what I was doing," McCarty said. "And there seemed to be enough interest there for me to put ideas into action across more than one brand."

McCarty worked at Bloomberg for nearly four years. Bloomberg hasn’t named a replacement yet.

Prior to joining Bloomberg, McCarty served at IBM for about 13 years, most recently as global director of consulting and integration at IBM for its marketing and communications innovation labs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McCarty spearheaded a number of initiatives at the legacy tech company, including IBM voices, which educated employees about social media practices, according to a statement. He oversaw a similar program at Bloomberg.