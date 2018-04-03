Introducing the 2018 Brand Film Festival Slate

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

We've seen the entries and these are the films that were officially selected to be featured at this year's Brand Film Festival. See you May 3.

News

Go here to buy tickets.

Animation

Invention of Together
Tinder and Buck

Legends Club featuring Nas
Timberland and Pereira & O’Dell with Gentleman Scholar

Cinematography

The Neighborhood
Xfinity Home and Goodby Silverstein & Partners with MJZ 

Woza
Mami Wata Surf and Anonymous Content with Pantera and Mami Wata In-House

Direction

Breaking2
Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR

Stories Worth Telling
Princess Cruises and CNN Courageous Studio with PHD

#WeAreAllOne
On Running and Hungry Man Productions 

Editing

The Creed
Airstream with The Public Works, JMPR 

Day Zero
Optum Health and Bloomberg Media Studios

The Bunt Machine
WeTransfer and Doubleday & Cartwright with Supply & Demand and Camron PR

This Is What We Make
Acura and Amazon Media Group with Malka Studio, RPA, and MullenLowe

Screenplay

No Picnic
Acura and AMC Networks with Bacon & Sons Film Co.

The Postman Dreams 2
Prada and Anonymous Content

The Prodigal Brother
Delta, Virgin Atlantic, and Anonymous Content with Figliulo & Partners

Sound Design

Savor.WAVS
Chipotle Mexican Grill and CAA Marketing with PrettyBird

360, AR, VR and Emerging Tech

Hoova VR Experience
Clark and The Mill with Johannes Leonardo

360 Degrees of Adventure
Mammoth Lakes Tourism with Good Times Studio and MeringCarson

Behind the Scenes

400 Years In The Making
Intel and Royal Shakespeare Company with Gramafilm, Agency Inside, OMD, and H&K

User Generated

Adobe & Imagine Dragons Believer
Adobe and Edelman

Viral

Captain America Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
Omaze with Derris

Guilty Party
AT&T and Fullscreen with Hearts & Science and MPRM

The Rock and Siri Dominate the Day
Apple and Hungry Man Productions with TBWA\Media Arts Lab and OMD Worldwide

Short-form Fiction - Single

Jersey
Itaú and Hungry Man Productions with Africa/São Paulo

Taking Flight
Radio Flyer with Moonbot Studios

Who’s Ben? Who’s Joe? Visa knows
Visa and Catalyst Public Relations with Haven Entertainment and SocialCode

Woza
Mami Wata Surf and Anonymous Content with Pantera and Mami Wata In-House

Short-form Documentary - Single

Coach Dad: Father’s Day Surprise
WestJet & Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada with studio m and Weber Shandwick

From Dream to Reality
Samsung and Hungry Man Productions 

Lost at Sea
Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios

My Riders, My Writers
Uber

Sama’s Lunchbox
Whirlpool Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Zulubot and Cossette Media

Short-form Fiction - Series

10 Days of Genius Film Festival
National Geographic and Tongal with Various

Bite Size Horror Film Festival
Mars – M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles, and Fox Networks Group with All City Content Studio & Fox Digital Studio and Starcom

Short-form Documentary - Series

Community Voices by Facebook
Facebook and Only Today

Life on the Western Slope
Rocky Mountain Health Plans with Roos Brothers and Parallel Path

"Paloma" and "Lamont"
Lyft and Strike Anywhere

Tech For Good
Intel with Surface Area/Farm League, Agency Inside, OMD/Resolution Media, and Zeno Group

Trans102
MAC Cosmetics and Praytell

The Unsung
MassMutual and CNN Courageous Studio with Johannes Leonardo and Giant Spoon

Why Not Now
Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios 

Long-form Documentary - Single

Breaking2
Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR

Common Ground
Harley-Davidson Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Artifact Nonfiction and Team Ignite

Long-form Fiction - Series

Lexus Short Films - Season 3: Game, Messiah, Friday Night, The Nation Holds Its Breath
Lexus and Lexus Short Films with Four Global Films, Saatchi & Saatchi Tokyo, and Ketchum

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector