Introducing the 2018 Brand Film Festival Slate

Animation
Invention of Together
Tinder and Buck
Legends Club featuring Nas
Timberland and Pereira & O’Dell with Gentleman Scholar
Cinematography
The Neighborhood
Xfinity Home and Goodby Silverstein & Partners with MJZ
Woza
Mami Wata Surf and Anonymous Content with Pantera and Mami Wata In-House
Direction
Breaking2
Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR
Stories Worth Telling
Princess Cruises and CNN Courageous Studio with PHD
#WeAreAllOne
On Running and Hungry Man Productions
Editing
The Creed
Airstream with The Public Works, JMPR
Day Zero
Optum Health and Bloomberg Media Studios
The Bunt Machine
WeTransfer and Doubleday & Cartwright with Supply & Demand and Camron PR
This Is What We Make
Acura and Amazon Media Group with Malka Studio, RPA, and MullenLowe
Screenplay
No Picnic
Acura and AMC Networks with Bacon & Sons Film Co.
The Postman Dreams 2
Prada and Anonymous Content
The Prodigal Brother
Delta, Virgin Atlantic, and Anonymous Content with Figliulo & Partners
Sound Design
Savor.WAVS
Chipotle Mexican Grill and CAA Marketing with PrettyBird
360, AR, VR and Emerging Tech
Hoova VR Experience
Clark and The Mill with Johannes Leonardo
360 Degrees of Adventure
Mammoth Lakes Tourism with Good Times Studio and MeringCarson
Behind the Scenes
400 Years In The Making
Intel and Royal Shakespeare Company with Gramafilm, Agency Inside, OMD, and H&K
User Generated
Adobe & Imagine Dragons Believer
Adobe and Edelman
Viral
Captain America Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
Omaze with Derris
Guilty Party
AT&T and Fullscreen with Hearts & Science and MPRM
The Rock and Siri Dominate the Day
Apple and Hungry Man Productions with TBWA\Media Arts Lab and OMD Worldwide
Short-form Fiction - Single
Jersey
Itaú and Hungry Man Productions with Africa/São Paulo
Taking Flight
Radio Flyer with Moonbot Studios
Who’s Ben? Who’s Joe? Visa knows
Visa and Catalyst Public Relations with Haven Entertainment and SocialCode
Woza
Mami Wata Surf and Anonymous Content with Pantera and Mami Wata In-House
Short-form Documentary - Single
Coach Dad: Father’s Day Surprise
WestJet & Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada with studio m and Weber Shandwick
From Dream to Reality
Samsung and Hungry Man Productions
Lost at Sea
Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios
My Riders, My Writers
Uber
Sama’s Lunchbox
Whirlpool Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Zulubot and Cossette Media
Short-form Fiction - Series
10 Days of Genius Film Festival
National Geographic and Tongal with Various
Bite Size Horror Film Festival
Mars – M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles, and Fox Networks Group with All City Content Studio & Fox Digital Studio and Starcom
Short-form Documentary - Series
Community Voices by Facebook
Facebook and Only Today
Life on the Western Slope
Rocky Mountain Health Plans with Roos Brothers and Parallel Path
"Paloma" and "Lamont"
Lyft and Strike Anywhere
Tech For Good
Intel with Surface Area/Farm League, Agency Inside, OMD/Resolution Media, and Zeno Group
Trans102
MAC Cosmetics and Praytell
The Unsung
MassMutual and CNN Courageous Studio with Johannes Leonardo and Giant Spoon
Why Not Now
Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios
Long-form Documentary - Single
Breaking2
Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR
Common Ground
Harley-Davidson Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Artifact Nonfiction and Team Ignite
Long-form Fiction - Series
Lexus Short Films - Season 3: Game, Messiah, Friday Night, The Nation Holds Its Breath
Lexus and Lexus Short Films with Four Global Films, Saatchi & Saatchi Tokyo, and Ketchum