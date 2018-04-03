Introducing the 2018 Brand Film Festival Slate

We've seen the entries and these are the films that were officially selected to be featured at this year's Brand Film Festival. See you May 3.

Animation

Invention of Together

Tinder and Buck

Legends Club featuring Nas

Timberland and Pereira & O’Dell with Gentleman Scholar

Cinematography

The Neighborhood

Xfinity Home and Goodby Silverstein & Partners with MJZ

Direction

Breaking2

Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR

Stories Worth Telling

Princess Cruises and CNN Courageous Studio with PHD

#WeAreAllOne

On Running and Hungry Man Productions

Editing

The Creed

Airstream with The Public Works, JMPR

Day Zero

Optum Health and Bloomberg Media Studios

The Bunt Machine

WeTransfer and Doubleday & Cartwright with Supply & Demand and Camron PR

This Is What We Make

Acura and Amazon Media Group with Malka Studio, RPA, and MullenLowe

Screenplay

No Picnic

Acura and AMC Networks with Bacon & Sons Film Co.

The Postman Dreams 2

Prada and Anonymous Content

The Prodigal Brother

Delta, Virgin Atlantic, and Anonymous Content with Figliulo & Partners

Sound Design

Savor.WAVS

Chipotle Mexican Grill and CAA Marketing with PrettyBird

360, AR, VR and Emerging Tech

Hoova VR Experience

Clark and The Mill with Johannes Leonardo

360 Degrees of Adventure

Mammoth Lakes Tourism with Good Times Studio and MeringCarson

Behind the Scenes

400 Years In The Making

Intel and Royal Shakespeare Company with Gramafilm, Agency Inside, OMD, and H&K

User Generated

Adobe & Imagine Dragons Believer

Adobe and Edelman

Viral

Captain America Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room

Omaze with Derris

Guilty Party

AT&T and Fullscreen with Hearts & Science and MPRM

The Rock and Siri Dominate the Day

Apple and Hungry Man Productions with TBWA\Media Arts Lab and OMD Worldwide

Short-form Fiction - Single

Jersey

Itaú and Hungry Man Productions with Africa/São Paulo

Taking Flight

Radio Flyer with Moonbot Studios

Who’s Ben? Who’s Joe? Visa knows

Visa and Catalyst Public Relations with Haven Entertainment and SocialCode

Short-form Documentary - Single

Coach Dad: Father’s Day Surprise

WestJet & Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada with studio m and Weber Shandwick

From Dream to Reality

Samsung and Hungry Man Productions

Lost at Sea

Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios

My Riders, My Writers

Uber

Sama’s Lunchbox

Whirlpool Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Zulubot and Cossette Media

Short-form Fiction - Series

10 Days of Genius Film Festival

National Geographic and Tongal with Various

Bite Size Horror Film Festival

Mars – M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles, and Fox Networks Group with All City Content Studio & Fox Digital Studio and Starcom

Short-form Documentary - Series

Community Voices by Facebook

Facebook and Only Today

Life on the Western Slope

Rocky Mountain Health Plans with Roos Brothers and Parallel Path

"Paloma" and "Lamont"

Lyft and Strike Anywhere

Tech For Good

Intel with Surface Area/Farm League, Agency Inside, OMD/Resolution Media, and Zeno Group

Trans102

MAC Cosmetics and Praytell

The Unsung

MassMutual and CNN Courageous Studio with Johannes Leonardo and Giant Spoon

Why Not Now

Charles Schwab and Breakwater Studios

Long-form Documentary - Single

Breaking2

Nike and Dirty Robber with Harmonica PR

Common Ground

Harley-Davidson Canada and Zulu Alpha Kilo with Artifact Nonfiction and Team Ignite

Long-form Fiction - Series

Lexus Short Films - Season 3: Game, Messiah, Friday Night, The Nation Holds Its Breath

Lexus and Lexus Short Films with Four Global Films, Saatchi & Saatchi Tokyo, and Ketchum