Breakfast Briefing: Laura Ingraham's convenient vacation; Snapchat jabs Facebook

New this morning from PRWeek: We’re honoring 10 trailblazing women in our 2018 Hall of Femme class. Plus: remember our contest to determine PRWeek’s April cover? We have a winner.

United Airlines’ former top communicator has a new gig. Jim Olson has launched Hangar 6 Strategic Storytelling, a Chicago-based consultancy that will focus on telling leadership stories. Hangar 6 will focus on corporate, academic, and NGO clients (PRWeek).

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a few days off after a dozen-plus advertisers pulled their spots from her show over her comments about Parkland student activist David Hogg. Fox News said Ingraham’s week-long vacation was planned before the advertiser exodus (CNN).

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin’s media tour has rolled into the workweek. Shulkin appeared on Sunday morning political talk shows to contend he was fired from his cabinet role; the White House said he resigned (Washington Post). The distinction could have ramifications for naming his successor (Politico).

Many technology giants have chosen not to pour salt in Facebook’s wounds (New York Times), but not Snapchat. The Venice, California-based company dragged the social network on April Fools’ Day with a faux filter complete with Russian text and jabs at Facebook’s older user base (The Verge).