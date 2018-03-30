Vertex brings on Edelman's Kym White to head comms

White exits her role as Edelman's global health head in May.

NEW YORK: Edelman’s global health head Kym White has joined Vertex Pharmaceuticals as SVP and chief communications officer.

White will join the Boston-based pharma company May 21. She will report to Michael Parini, EVP and chief legal and administrative officer, and oversee the U.S. comms team of 15.

She is replacing Dawn Kalmar, who served in a slightly different role as VP of corporate communications and left the company in January, said Heather Nichols, director of external communications at Vertex.

White will oversee the full spectrum of global comms at Vertex, including product communications, media relations, digital and social communications, internal communications, corporate social responsibility, and community affairs.

White most recently served as global chair of the health sector at Edelman. She has been at the firm since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Previously, she was corporate comms VP and global function leader at medical device company Baxter International and headed up the health practice and New York office at Ogilvy. She began her career at Burson-Marsteller.

White was not immediately available for comment.

Last year, White was named to PRWeek and MM&M's Health Influencer 50 list.

Vertex has three approved drugs for cystic fibrosis, and has additional treatments in the pipeline for cystic fibrosis, spinal cord injury, pain, cancer, and influenza. In 2017, Vertex reported $2.09 billion in revenue, a 46% increase over the previous year.