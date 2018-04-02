Editor's Letter: PR leaders take action to create equitable cultures

A PRWeek survey showed over half of respondents experienced sexual harassment in the workplace - 31% more than six times - but an overwhelming majority didn't report it

The culture of change sweeping society in light of the #MeToo movement is reflected in the worlds of communications and marketing.

While there have been many high-profile discrimination and abuse scandals in advertising often involving CCOs, it would be naive to think similar problems don’t exist in PR.

A PRWeek survey showed over half of respondents experienced sexual harassment in the workplace — 31% more than six times — but an overwhelming majority didn’t report it.

Over 59% either said their company didn’t clearly communicate procedures for reporting sexual harassment, or they didn’t know about it.

Nearly two hundred female creative agency leaders teamed up for Time’s Up, Advertising, aimed at "driving new policies, practices, decisions, and tangible actions that result in more diverse and accountable leadership; addressing workplace discrimination, harassment, and abuse; and creating equitable, safe cultures within agencies."

In March, Golin launched Have Her Back, led by the Interpublic Group firm’s chief creative officer Caroline Dettman, with the goal of hiring, training, and empowering female creative directors.

Golin committed to doubling the percentage of women on its ideator track each year through 2020.

I look forward to seeing the fruits of these initiatives.

In the meantime, let’s celebrate the fantastic achievements of women in PR and business, reflected in our Hall of Femme and Champions of PR.